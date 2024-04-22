Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,438. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

