Citigroup Raises ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $1.80 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRQR. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.99 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

