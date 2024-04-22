Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.93.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $786,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 141.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

