Clean Harbors’ (CLH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.92. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

