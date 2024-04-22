Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,999,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,792,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.83. 79,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,676. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $204.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

