CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 7.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 31,062,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 34,833,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $40,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

