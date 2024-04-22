ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

