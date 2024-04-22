CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

