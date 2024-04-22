Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.98. 288,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,040,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.