Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.94.
Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
