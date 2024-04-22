Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.60 and its 200-day moving average is $351.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

