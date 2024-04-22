Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,591 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,037 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 124.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 449,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM remained flat at $5.01 on Monday. 472,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

