Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,757 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,689. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

