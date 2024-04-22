Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 9,949,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,494,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

