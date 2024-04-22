Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. 6,498,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

