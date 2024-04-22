Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after buying an additional 1,229,374 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. 8,377,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500,131. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

