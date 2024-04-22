Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

CMA traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,258. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

