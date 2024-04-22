Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $290.50 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

