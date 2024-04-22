Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 2,113 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,221,000 after acquiring an additional 881,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,158,000 after acquiring an additional 744,643 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

