Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 730 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VICI opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.