Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $126.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

