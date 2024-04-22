Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $100.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

