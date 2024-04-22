Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $511,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

