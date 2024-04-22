Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $668,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 329.83%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

