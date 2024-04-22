Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $389,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.10.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $283.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

