Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

