Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 144,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,247. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

