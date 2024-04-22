Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $324,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,467,863. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on F. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

