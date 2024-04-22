Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

