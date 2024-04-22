Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,749,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,660,000 after purchasing an additional 221,459 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,103,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

