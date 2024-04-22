Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. The company has a market cap of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.