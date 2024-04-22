Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $999.80 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $999.80 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,640,853 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,654,553 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining.

