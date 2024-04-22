ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.59. 2,933,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,066. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.