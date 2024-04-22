Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,307,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 707,291 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $20.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Constellium Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

