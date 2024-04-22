Contrasting Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Tenax Therapeutics N/A -65.79% -58.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,383.15%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

1.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 22.30 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea. The company's product pipeline includes Evenamide, an add-on therapy for the treatment of Schizophrenia and treatment-resistant schizophrenia, which is in Phase III clinical trial; and Ralfinamide for the treatment of rare neuropathic pain indication. In addition, it has a strategic partnership with Zambon for the commercialization of safinamide; and license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., for research, develop, manufacture, and marketing of safinamide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

