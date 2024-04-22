Contrasting TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million 0.36 -$44.76 million ($3.15) -2.63 Amdocs $4.89 billion 2.07 $540.71 million $4.67 18.44

This table compares TruBridge and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -13.49% 10.33% 5.23% Amdocs 11.30% 17.79% 9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TruBridge and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amdocs 0 0 4 0 3.00

TruBridge currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.70%. Amdocs has a consensus price target of $108.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given TruBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Amdocs.

Summary

Amdocs beats TruBridge on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

