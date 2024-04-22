Cormark Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$12.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIL. Raymond James boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.42.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

