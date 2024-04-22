Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 581,765 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 1,386,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,245,000 after buying an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,326,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

