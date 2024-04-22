Cornell University Purchases Shares of 4,292,005 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cornell University bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,292,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,212,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 30.1% of Cornell University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,007. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

