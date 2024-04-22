Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.73. 262,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.