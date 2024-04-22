Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lowered by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.57. 478,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,099. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

