CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
