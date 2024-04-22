Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

