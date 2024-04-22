Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
