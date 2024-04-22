CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.51. CureVac shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 88,287 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
CureVac Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac by 60.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 137,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CureVac by 66.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
