CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.51. CureVac shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 88,287 shares traded.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac by 60.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 137,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CureVac by 66.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

