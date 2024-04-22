Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

DADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

