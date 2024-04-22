Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 138.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DAWN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 113,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,985. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $722,960 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.