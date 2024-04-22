DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $5.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00089705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.