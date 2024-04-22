Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 136,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 722,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

