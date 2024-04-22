Dero Price Hits $3.35 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $47.93 million and $3,271.90 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.00766586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00128045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00184502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.