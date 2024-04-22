Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $260.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $230.59. 1,839,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.95. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $232.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $230,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

